* Eliquis reduces stroke risk 21 pct vs warfarin
* Bleeding risk reduced 31 pct, mortality 11 pct
* Drug vying for share of $10-$20 bln a year market
* Rival to products from Bayer/J&J and Boehringer
(Adds further comment from industry analysts)
By Ben Hirschler
PARIS, Aug 28 An experimental anti-clotting drug
from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer saved more
lives than standard treatment warfarin in a major study, giving
it an edge over rivals in an emerging multibillion-dollar
market.
Although Eliquis will be third to market among a wave of new
oral anticoagulants, the data presented on Sunday at Europe's
biggest medical meeting means it could now be viewed as the best
in class.
People with dangerously irregular heart rhythms given
Eliquis were 21 percent less likely to suffer strokes than those
on decades-old warfarin, a problematic drug first developed as
rat poison that requires regular blood tests.
It also produced a 31 percent relative reduction in the risk
of major bleeding -- especially bleeding in the brain -- and an
11 percent reduction in risk of death from any cause, results
from a 18,000-patient study lasting nearly two years showed.
The mortality benefit only just reached statistical
significance but the finding puts Eliquis ahead of its two key
rivals by demonstrating superiority to warfarin on all three
counts of effectiveness, safety and saving lives.
That is likely to be seized on by Bristol and Pfizer in an
upcoming marketing fight with Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa --
currently the only approved alternative to warfarin in stroke
prevention -- and Xarelto, from Bayer (BAYGn.DE) and Johnson &
Johnson , which is expected to be approved shortly.
"It gives a lot of confidence when you see a drug that
reduces mortality. That's another feather in the cap," Dr Chris
Granger of Duke University Medical Center, who led the study,
told Reuters.
The result means that giving Eliquis rather than warfarin
for 1.8 years -- the average length of the study -- would
prevent eight deaths for each 1,000 people treated.
All three new drugs are vying for a share of a
warfarin-replacement market that industry analysts estimate
could be worth $10-$20 billion a year by the end of the decade.
Currently, analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters Pharma
expect 2015 sales of $1.6 billion for Eliquis, or apixaban,
which is due to be submitted for approval later this year.
That is less than the $3 billion forecast for Xarelto and
some predict the balance will now shift towards Eliquis.
"The bleeding profile is spectacular and that's what is
going to drive market share," said Mark Schoenebaum, an analyst
at ISI Group, who sees Eliquis taking at least 60 percent of the
stroke prevention market.
Excitement over Eliquis has grown since June when headline
results showed it was better and safer than warfarin. How much
better, however, only became clear on Sunday when the data was
unveiled at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) annual
meeting and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
In an editorial in the journal, Dr Jessica Mega of Boston's
Brigham and Women's Hospital said the results were "impressive"
but she cautioned it was difficult to make comparisons between
different drugs, due to variations in the clinical trials.
DEATH OF WARFARIN?
Doctors attending the ESC meeting said the new drugs would
upend the landscape for treating patients with atrial
fibrillation, whose irregular heartbeats can cause blood to
pool, increasing their risk of blood clots and strokes.
"It is another dagger in the heart for warfarin as an
anticoagulation treatment for patients with atrial fibrillation
to prevent stroke," said Dr Ralph Brindis.
Brindis, a senior adviser for Northern California Kaiser
Permanente and immediate past president of the American College
of Cardiology, said Eliquis had scored a "home run", although it
and the other new anticoagulants still faced challenges.
In particular, he is concerned about adherence to medical
treatment among elderly patients, as doctors may be less able to
ensure they are taking drugs correctly once they do not need
regular blood tests. For such patients, once-daily Xarelto may
be a better bet than twice-daily Eliquis or Pradaxa, providing a
niche market opportunity for Bayer and J&J.
Seamus Fernandez, an industry analyst at Leerink Swann, said
Eliquis was now "extremely well-positioned" to be the top drug
and Pradaxa was the product most likely to lose out. He expects
stroke prevention to be a $7-9 billion market globally, with
other uses of the new oral anticoagulants worth $3-6 billion.
In a discussion at the congress, Dr Michael Ezekowitz of the
Lankenau Institute for Medical Research in Pennsylvania said the
Eliquis trial results were a "landmark" that confirmed a new
wave of drugs was about to change the medical landscape.
"We're in a new era," Ekekowitz, who was not involved in the
latest research, told a packed conference hall in Paris.
Still, many cardiologists said they would not rush to switch
existing patients who are well-controlled on warfarin -- a cheap
generic medicine -- to the new and expensive branded products.
Pradaxa costs $6.75 wholesale for a day's treatment in the
United States, although it is less in other markets.
(Editing by David Holmes)