(BMY.N) and Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) apixaban failed to
significantly help seriously ill patients cut their risk of
dangerous blood clots, according to clinical data released on
Sunday.
The drug showed a trend toward cutting the clots, but the
difference compared with patients taking an older medicine was
not statistically significant, researchers said.
Apixaban also caused a higher rate of dangerous bleeding,
although there were no incidence of fatal bleeding, according
to the Adopt study data released on Sunday at the American
Heart Association scientific sessions in Orlando.
"Apixaban essentially comes pretty close to proof of
principle," said Dr Samuel Goldhaber, the study's lead
investigator.
He said a very high number of patients who dropped out of
the study and the use of the older comparative drug enoxaparin
for longer than is currently common in medical practice may
have contributed to apixaban's inability to hit the trial's
main goal.
Hopes were low for apixaban to succeed in this particularly
high-risk group of hospitalized patients, especially after
Xarelto, a rival pill from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and Bayer
AG (BAYGn.DE), showed a surprisingly high rate of bleeding in
this use in data released in April.
