ORLANDO, Fla.,Nov 13
(BMY.N) and Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) apixaban failed to
significantly help seriously ill patients cut their risk of
dangerous blood clots, according to clinical data released on
Sunday.
The drug showed a trend toward cutting the clots, but the
difference compared with patients taking an older medicine was
not statistically significant, researchers said.
Apixaban also caused a higher rate of dangerous bleeding,
although there was no incidence of fatal bleeding, according to
the Adopt study data presented at the American Heart
Association scientific sessions in Orlando.
"Apixaban essentially comes pretty close to proof of
principle," said Dr Samuel Goldhaber, the study's lead
investigator.
He said a very high number of patients who dropped out of
the study and the use of the older comparative drug enoxaparin
for longer than is common in medical practice may have
contributed to apixaban's inability to hit the trial's main
goal.
Hopes were low for apixaban to succeed in this particularly
high-risk group of hospitalized patients, especially after
Xarelto, a rival pill from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and Bayer
AG (BAYGn.DE), showed a surprisingly high rate of bleeding in
this use in data released in April.
Strong results could have aided apixaban as it prepares to
battle for market share with Xarelto and another new blood clot
medicine, Pradaxa, from privately held Boehringer Ingelheim.
Apixaban and Xarelto belong to a class called Factor Xa
inhibitors, named for blocking a protein involved in the blood
clotting process, while Pradaxa is a direct thrombin
inhibitor.
Apixaban, also known as Eliquis, has demonstrated
impressive efficacy and safety in preventing stroke for
patients with atrial fibrillation, or dangerously irregular
heart rhythms, making it the likely leader in that estimated
$10 billion market should it win approval for that use.
The companies have said they plan to apply for U.S. and
European approval for stroke prevention use by the end of the
year.
HIGH-RISK PATIENTS
Patients in the Adopt study were suffering from a variety
of serious illnesses and deemed at high risk of developing
dangerous blood clots such as deep vein thrombosis and
pulmonary embolism, the latter of which occurs when a clot
breaks off and gets caught in the lung, which can be fatal.
Collectively known as venous thromboembolism (VTE), the
clots affect 300,000 to 600,000 Americans each year, according
to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Admission to the hospital for a medical illness puts a
person at a tenfold increased risk for developing VTE,
according to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
Goldhaber said that VTE risk can increase once a patient is
released from the hospital.
He said the difference in adverse events clearly began to
favor apixaban following hospitalization, and after patients
stopped enoxaparin injections, suggesting that the trial might
have been more successful if the pill was taken for more than
30 days.
The Adopt study included 6,528 patients who had been
hospitalized for at least three days for congestive heart
failure, acute respiratory failure, or other serious conditions
with VTE risk factors.
Patients either received 2.5 milligrams of apixaban twice a
day for 30 days or injections of enoxaparin, sold under the
brand name Lovenox, once a day for six to 14 days.
Fewer VTE and VTE-related deaths occurred with apixaban --
2.71 percent versus 3.06 percent in the enoxaparin group. But
the difference was not deemed statistically significant.
There was no statistical difference in overall bleeding,
but apixaban patients did have significantly higher incidence
of major bleeding -- which can cause stroke or other serious
events -- 0.47 percent compared with 0.19 percent for
enoxaparin.
Goldhaber said the results merit further study of the drug
for this use and provide a roadmap for potentially more
successful future trials.
Prior to the data release, Credit Suisse analyst Catherine
Arnold projected sales from use in acutely ill hospitalized
patients could have amounted to 6 percent of the $5.3 billion
projected for apixaban by 2020.
