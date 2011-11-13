* Apixaban efficacy trend seen, but misses goal

* Apixaban had higher major bleeding - study

* Study looked at clots in high-risk hospitalized patients (Adds study details, further researcher comment)

By Lewis Krauskopf and Bill Berkrot

ORLANDO, Fla.,Nov 13 Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.N) and Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) apixaban failed to significantly help seriously ill patients cut their risk of dangerous blood clots, according to clinical data released on Sunday.

The drug showed a trend toward cutting the clots, but the difference compared with patients taking an older medicine was not statistically significant, researchers said.

Apixaban also caused a higher rate of dangerous bleeding, although there was no incidence of fatal bleeding, according to the Adopt study data presented at the American Heart Association scientific sessions in Orlando.

"Apixaban essentially comes pretty close to proof of principle," said Dr Samuel Goldhaber, the study's lead investigator.

He said a very high number of patients who dropped out of the study and the use of the older comparative drug enoxaparin for longer than is common in medical practice may have contributed to apixaban's inability to hit the trial's main goal.

Hopes were low for apixaban to succeed in this particularly high-risk group of hospitalized patients, especially after Xarelto, a rival pill from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE), showed a surprisingly high rate of bleeding in this use in data released in April.

Strong results could have aided apixaban as it prepares to battle for market share with Xarelto and another new blood clot medicine, Pradaxa, from privately held Boehringer Ingelheim.

Apixaban and Xarelto belong to a class called Factor Xa inhibitors, named for blocking a protein involved in the blood clotting process, while Pradaxa is a direct thrombin inhibitor.

Apixaban, also known as Eliquis, has demonstrated impressive efficacy and safety in preventing stroke for patients with atrial fibrillation, or dangerously irregular heart rhythms, making it the likely leader in that estimated $10 billion market should it win approval for that use.

The companies have said they plan to apply for U.S. and European approval for stroke prevention use by the end of the year.

HIGH-RISK PATIENTS

Patients in the Adopt study were suffering from a variety of serious illnesses and deemed at high risk of developing dangerous blood clots such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, the latter of which occurs when a clot breaks off and gets caught in the lung, which can be fatal.

Collectively known as venous thromboembolism (VTE), the clots affect 300,000 to 600,000 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Admission to the hospital for a medical illness puts a person at a tenfold increased risk for developing VTE, according to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

Goldhaber said that VTE risk can increase once a patient is released from the hospital.

He said the difference in adverse events clearly began to favor apixaban following hospitalization, and after patients stopped enoxaparin injections, suggesting that the trial might have been more successful if the pill was taken for more than 30 days.

The Adopt study included 6,528 patients who had been hospitalized for at least three days for congestive heart failure, acute respiratory failure, or other serious conditions with VTE risk factors.

Patients either received 2.5 milligrams of apixaban twice a day for 30 days or injections of enoxaparin, sold under the brand name Lovenox, once a day for six to 14 days.

Fewer VTE and VTE-related deaths occurred with apixaban -- 2.71 percent versus 3.06 percent in the enoxaparin group. But the difference was not deemed statistically significant.

There was no statistical difference in overall bleeding, but apixaban patients did have significantly higher incidence of major bleeding -- which can cause stroke or other serious events -- 0.47 percent compared with 0.19 percent for enoxaparin.

Goldhaber said the results merit further study of the drug for this use and provide a roadmap for potentially more successful future trials.

Prior to the data release, Credit Suisse analyst Catherine Arnold projected sales from use in acutely ill hospitalized patients could have amounted to 6 percent of the $5.3 billion projected for apixaban by 2020. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Bill Berkrot; editing by Philip Barbara)