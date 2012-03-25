* Doctors say Cheney's wait for a heart was longer than
usual
* 65 usually upper limit for heart transplant
By Julie Steenhuysen and Debra Sherman
CHICAGO, March 25 At 71, former Vice
President Dick Cheney was older than average for a heart
transplant, but doctors said on Sunday that advances in care
have made it possible for older patients to still be good
transplant candidates.
And not only was he older than the typical patient, but he
waited longer than average as well -- 20 months vs six months to
a year.
Doctors said Cheney must have been in excellent health to
have survived five heart attacks and still been eligible for a
heart transplant. Cheney is recovering at a Washington-area
hospital after transplant surgery on Saturday.
"He's obviously received superb care," said Dr. James
Kirklin, director of cardiothoracic surgery at the University of
Alabama at Birmingham and a recent past president of the
International Society of Heart & Lung Transplantation.
"He's an elderly man who likely has taken very, very good
care of himself to be in this good shape at age 71. It appears
that he has been relatively lucky to have avoided major organ
problems that would have precluded a transplant," said Kirklin,
who is not treating Cheney.
Hospitals have traditionally set 65 as the upper limit for
heart transplant. But older patients increasingly are getting
them, and there is no absolute cut-off age.
"Dick Cheney's overall risk would probably be a bit higher
than a 60-year-old, but the most important thing would be the
function of his organs, which we analyze in great detail."
Dr. Valluvan Jeevanandam, chief of cardio-thoracic surgery
at the University of Chicago Medical Center, said his hospital
has been doing transplants on increasingly older patients.
"They're not that different. The key is co-morbidities," he
said, referring to other chronic conditions that affect the
health of the transplant recipient.
Older patients undergo a rigorous evaluation and are
screened for cancer, neurological abnormalities, kidney and
liver dysfunction and other problems.
Jeevanandam said a 71-old-year-old man has a 10-year
survival rate of 60 percent to 65 percent. "I can't predict how
Cheney will do," he said.
EXTENDING LIFESPAN
Assuming that Cheney's kidneys and other organ systems were
working properly at the time of the transplant and he suffers no
issues with organ rejection, the latest procedure could extend
the former vice president's life by a decade or so, said
Dr. Randall Starling, a specialist in cardiac transplants at the
Cleveland Clinic.
"They have to be an excellent candidate without significant
risk factors because age itself is a risk factor," Starling
said.
In order to qualify for a heart transplant, patients must
have end-stage heart failure but be otherwise healthy enough to
undergo heart transplant surgery, in which a donor heart is
implanted into the patient to replace a heart that has become so
diseased it is no longer able to pump enough blood to keep
organs working properly.
Cheney has survived five heart attacks -- his first at age
37 -- and his care has run the gambit of interventions, ranging
from coronary stents to prop open blocked heart arteries, heart
bypass surgery to re-route blood flow around diseased arteries,
an implantable heart defibrillator to safeguard against
potentially dangerous rhythms.
In July 2010, Cheney underwent a procedure to have an
artificial heart pump implanted called a ventricular assist
device or VAD that takes over the pumping function of a diseased
heart for patients in end-stage heart failure.
The device is often used as a bridge to a heart transplant,
offering a way of keeping organ systems in good enough working
order for the patient to accept a heart transplant.
Doctors said Cheney could have stayed on the VAD, which has
increasingly become a permanent solution for some patients.
Cheney had been on a waiting list for a heart transplant for
20 months, which was a bit longer than the average wait time of
six months to a year, according to a study published last year
in the journal Circulation.
Some 3,000 Americans are on the waiting list for a heart
transplant on any given day, and only about 2,000 donor hearts
are available each year, according to the National Heart Lung &
Blood Institute.
"He waited quite a long time -- nearly two years on a
device. Even though the waiting lists are very long, that would
be an extended wait for a heart transplant," Kirklin said.
Patients on VAD devices can experience blood clots and
infections, and doctors said it was not clear whether a
complication with his VAD device may have suddenly moved Cheney
higher on the transplant list.
About 5 million Americans have heart failure, and an
estimated 400,000 to 700,000 new cases of heart failure are
diagnosed each year, according to the Heart Failure Society of
America.
(Writing by Julie Steenhuysen; reporting by Julie Steenhuysen
and Debra Sherman; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)