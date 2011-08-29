PARIS Aug 29 (Reuters Life!) - Chocolate may be good for
the heart but cardiologists are not giving you a licence to
indulge.
New research presented at Europe's biggest medical meeting
Monday suggested chocolate consumption might be associated with
a one third reduction in the risk of developing heart disease.
Just why there should be such a link was unclear, the
European Society of Cardiology congress was told.
There has been a string of scientific studies in recent
years showing a potential health benefit from eating chocolate.
Dark chocolate, in particular, contains compounds called
flavanols thought to be good for the blood system.
In an attempt to paint a clearer picture, Oscar Franco and
colleagues from the University of Cambridge pooled results from
seven studies involving 100,000 people.
Five of the studies showed a beneficial link between eating
chocolate and cardiovascular health, while two did not.
Overall, the findings showed the highest levels of
chocolate consumption were associated with a 37 percent
reduction in cardiovascular disease and a 29 percent reduction
in stroke compared with the lowest levels.
Franco said there were limitations with the pooled
analysis, which did not differentiate between dark and milk
chocolate, and more research was needed to test whether
chocolate actually caused better health outcomes or if it was
due to some other confounding factor.
"Evidence does suggest chocolate might have some heart
health benefits but we need to find out why that might be,"
said Victoria Taylor, of the British Heart Foundation, who was
not involved in the research.
"If you want to reduce your heart disease risk, there are
much better places to start than at the bottom of a box of
chocolates."
Franco, whose findings were also published online in the
British Medical Journal, said while it seemed chocolate had
heart benefits, these could easily be outweighed by the
unhealthy nature of much confectionery.
"The high sugar and fat content of commercially available
chocolate should be considered, and initiatives to reduce it
might permit an improved exposure to the beneficial effect of
chocolate," the research team wrote.