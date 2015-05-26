By Deena Beasley
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 26 Two powerful and
innovative cholesterol drugs likely to be approved this summer
both target the same protein and have been shown to sharply
lower LDL in high-risk patients. But there is at least one
significant difference between the two offerings: the dosages in
which they will be sold.
Assuming approval from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration, Amgen Inc. will offer its drug,
Repatha, as a biweekly 140 mg injection or a monthly injection
of 420 mg, while Praluent, from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
and Sanofi, will be offered in biweekly injections of
75 mg or 150 mg.
The difference in dosages is likely to lead to very
different sales strategies for the two drugs, in what could be a
fierce competition for market share. Amgen's high-dose monthly
injection could be seen as more convenient and might appeal to
doctors because of its higher potency. Regeneron and Sanofi
could enjoy a significant pricing advantage with their low-dose
option.
Both drugs belong to a new class of antibodies that target
PCSK9, a protein that maintains "bad" LDL cholesterol in the
blood, and are aimed at the millions of people who don't benefit
from statins. Statin pills, like Pfizer Inc's Lipitor,
work very differently, blocking the liver's production of LDL
cholesterol.
Neither Amgen nor Regeneron/Sanofi would talk about possible
pricing of their new drugs, but some industry experts suggest
that low-dose Praluent will be priced significantly below
Repatha to make it more attractive to health insurers who have
become increasingly aggressive about keeping medication costs
down.
Dr Jennifer Robinson, a University of Iowa epidemiologist
and lead researcher on clinical trials of Praluent, believes
Sanofi and Regeneron "would be crazy not to" price its 75 mg
dose below the 150 mg option.
"Sanofi will say you can start off at this cheaper, lower
dose," Robinson said. "If you don't reach the LDL goal, you can
move up" to a higher dose, at the higher price.
Sanford Bernstein analyst Geoffrey Porges predicts that
lower-dose Praluent will cost $5,000 a year, with the higher
dose at $10,000. He estimates Repatha's price at $10,000 per
year for both the biweekly and monthly versions. Manufacturers
do not necessarily charge less for lower doses of a medication.
Amgen's high-dose injections could be appealing in light of
recent clinical data that has shown that keeping LDL very low
can better protect against heart attack and stroke in high risk
patients. Trial data has shown that both drugs produce greater
LDL reductions in higher doses.
"It goes back to the patients we are trying to serve -
patients with elevated, very high LDL cholesterol," said Scott
Wasserman, Amgen's head of cardiovascular and metabolic
therapies. "We didn't feel that a low dose option would serve
those patients."
The FDA is due to decide on approval for Praluent by July 24
and on Repatha by Aug. 27. The agency, which has convened expert
panels on June 9 and 10 to review both drugs, could also issue a
joint decision.
The two PCSK9 drugs are each expected to generate about $2.5
billion in annual sales by 2020, according to Wall Street
estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters Cortellis. Some predict
total sales for the class rising to $20 billion by 2026.
PRICE MATTERS
In March, new clinical trial data showed that both Repatha
and Praluent, combined with statins, reduced LDL levels
dramatically, cutting in half the risk for heart attack, stroke,
and other major cardiovascular problems. Sanofi/Regeneron and
Amgen are conducting larger trials to confirm the benefits of
PCSK9 drugs in reducing cardiovascular risks.
Industry experts note that there are many unanswered
questions about the market for the drugs, including how widely
the FDA will allow them to be used, how aggressively
cardiologists will seek to lower LDL and whether other
differences between them will emerge from the larger trials that
will yield results in 2017.
Some see Sanofi having an advantage purely due to its larger
marketing force among heart doctors. Another possible factor in
which drug will dominate the market is the success or failure of
a lawsuit Amgen has brought against Sanofi and Regeneron for
alleged patent infringement.
But in the meantime, with the main merits of the two drugs
appearing nearly equal, their comparative dose and price will
become much more important differentiators.
Health insurers "are likely to view this as a class, one is
the same as the other," said Les Funtleyder healthcare portfolio
manager for ESquared Asset Management, which does not own shares
in any of the three drugmakers. "You could have a case where if
payers pay, they'll only pay for one rather than the other."
Express Scripts Holding Co is the largest U.S.
manager of pharmacy benefit plans and successfully pressed for
price reductions on novel hepatitis C drugs earlier this year.
Its chief medical officer, Dr. Steve Miller, said in an
interview that $10,000 per year for a new cholesterol drug is
"an extraordinarily high price." As many as 15 million Americans
are estimated to have high cholesterol that cannot be controlled
by statins.
"We are bullish on the health benefits, but they have to
bring value," Miller said, adding that pricing would be a major
factor in recommending either Praluent or Repatha for coverage.
Dr Steven Nissen, chairman of the department of
cardiovascular medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, said he is most
concerned about effectiveness: "What counts is how much you can
lower LDL cholesterol," he said.
But he acknowledges that if the lower dose also had a lower
price, "there might be some people who find that appealing,"
Nissen said.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley, additional reporting by Bill
Berkrot in New York; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Sue
Horton)