By Ransdell Pierson and Debra Sherman
CHICAGO, March 24 Impressive efficacy but
worrisome bleeding was seen for a new type of blood clot
preventer tested by Merck & Co in one of the largest heart-drug
studies ever conducted, researchers said on Saturday, raising
questions whether the company will seek approval of the drug and
whether it can pass muster with regulators.
Vorapaxar has been dogged by bleeding concerns since January
2011, when a safety committee overseeing the 26,449-patient
study said the new type of anti-platelet drug was not
appropriate for patients who had suffered a stroke, due to
bleeding risk.
But Merck was allowed to press ahead with the trial,
called TRA-2P, after discontinuing treatment for patients with a
history of stroke. It continued to test patients who were in
stable condition after having heart attacks or being diagnosed
with clogged leg arteries, to see if vorapaxar could prevent
future heart attacks and stroke.
The drugmaker last month provided limited data from the
study, saying patients were benefiting from vorapaxar. But it
noted they were experiencing excessive bleeding, as was seen in
a separate earlier trial called TRACER that involved almost
13,000 patients who derived no protective benefit from
vorapaxar.
Merck officials, in an interview, declined to comment on
whether the company will seek approval of vorapaxar, given the
mixed results of the latest trial and failure of the earlier
TRACER study. They also would not say whether Merck might
conduct a costly new study assessing only patients with
heart-attack histories - the group that was best protected by
the drug in the most recent study.
"We are extremely excited by the results," said Francis
Plat, Merck's head of cardiovascular clinical research. "This is
a positive trial."
But ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum said he continued to
have dim hopes for the medicine despite its effectiveness in the
study.
"We have zero in our model for it," he said, referring to
his sales expectations for vorapaxar. He said the drug, even if
approved, would only be used by a "minimal" number of patients
because of bleeding risks.
HEART ATTACK PATIENTS BENEFIT MOST
Researchers on Saturday said vorapaxar, when used for an
average of 30 months with standard anti-platelet medicines like
aspirin and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Plavix, met its
main trial goal. It did so, they said, by causing a 13 percent
reduction in the combined risk of cardiovascular death, heart
attack and stroke compared to those receiving standard treatment
and a placebo.
"This is the first time we've seen the addition of any new
type of anti-platelet drug provide additional long-term
protection among stable patients with a history of heart
attack," said Dr. David Morrow, a cardiologist from Brigham &
Women's Hospital in Boston who led the trial.
He said vorapaxar was not deemed effective in protecting
patients that had previous strokes or clogged leg arteries. But
he said it was responsible for an impressive 20 percent
reduction in combined cardiovascular death, heart attack and
stroke among the almost 18,000 patients in the trial who were
enrolled after having heart attacks.
"This is the most important finding in the trial - that
there is this clinically compelling benefit in this group with
previous heart attacks," Morrow said in an interview.
Morrow added that more than 8 million Americans have a
history of heart attacks and another 1 million suffer heart
attacks each year. "So, it's a broad group of patients."
But he said 2.4 percent of patients in the latest trial with
prior strokes experienced brain bleeding, compared with 0.9
percent of those receiving placebos.
"There's clearly a tradeoff here between the protective
benefit and the risk of bleeding," Morrow said. Should the drug
be approved, he said the challenge for doctors would be to
withhold it from patients at likely higher bleeding risk -
including those with a history of stroke and those over 75 years
of age.
Morrow was to present his full findings Saturday at the
annual scientific meeting of the American College of Cardiology
in Chicago.
Some 4.2 percent of all patients enrolled in the study who
took vorapaxar had moderate or severe bleeding, significantly
higher than the 2.5 percent in the placebo group. Roughly 1
percent taking the Merck drug had bleeding in the brain, twice
the percentage of those receiving only standard treatment.
Risk of brain bleeding was far less pronounced among
patients who had no history of stroke - with an incidence of 0.6
percent for those on vorapaxar, compared with 0.4 percent in the
placebo group.
Although the incidence of overall severe bleeding among
patients with no stroke history was statistically similar in the
vorapaxar and placebo groups, moderate bleeding was twice as
frequent in those taking vorapaxar - at 2.7 percent.
Merck's Plat said Merck will continue discussions with the
researchers for both vorapaxar studies, as well as outside
experts, to assess the drug's potential, and in which
populations. But he declined to comment when asked when Merck
might signal next steps, if any, for the drug.
ISI Group's Schoenebaum predicted Merck will decide within
the next several months whether to continue development.
Merck obtained vorapaxar through its $41 billion acquisition
in late 2009 of rival Schering Plough. At the time it was
considered the crown jewel of Schering Plough's drug pipeline.
