* Cardiologists seek overhaul of EU devices system
* Light-touch framework raises safety concerns
* Gap between European and U.S. medtech regulation
By Ben Hirschler
PARIS, Aug 30 Pacemakers and electric toasters
have little in common, yet in Europe the same regulatory
framework covers both and a growing number of doctors think the
system is no longer up to the job.
The issue has come to the fore at this year's annual meeting
of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), which is calling
for an overhaul of Europe's "CE mark" scheme as far as it
affects evaluating and approving new medical technology.
The push for change in Europe highlights a heated debate on
both sides of the Atlantic over how to encourage innovation in
often life-saving devices while at the same time controlling
risks.
In the United States, disgruntled medical technology firms
look enviously at the relaxed regulatory regime in Europe and
some Republicans have used the European example to scold the
Food and Drug Administration over its slower approval process.
High-tech devices -- from coronary stents and artificial
heart valves to replacement hips and knees -- can certainly get
a green light faster in Europe than in the United States.
But that is not always a good thing, according to Dr Alan
Fraser, a cardiologist at Cardiff University, who has led a
review of the European Union regulations for the ESC.
"It tends to be that clinical trials are done after approval
in Europe but before approval in the United States," he said in
an interview.
"Where there have been isolated instances of devices that
were associated with complications, those have
disproportionately occurred in countries that have earlier
approval -- and that tends to be Europe."
Over the years there have been problems with a range of
implanted devices, in heart medicine and other areas.
These have not been exclusively in Europe, as shown by last
year's massive worldwide recall of artificial hips by Johnson &
Johnson's DePuy unit.
Under a package of measures adopted more than 20 years ago,
manufacturers selling devices in Europe must satisfy the
"essential requirements" of safety and performance, but they do
not necessarily need to show that a device benefits patients.
CALL FOR SINGLE EU SYSTEM
Europe also has no centralised process for approving medical
devices, unlike the United States, so manufacturers are free to
seek approval from any EU country. The suspicion is that this
leads to "forum shopping", with companies choosing agencies
offering the least burdensome and fastest reviews.
The ESC would instead like to see a single coordinated
European system, with more pre-market testing and post-marketing
surveillance, as part of a move to close the gap between systems
in different parts of the world.
The hope among doctors is that new proposals set to go
before EU ministers in 2012 will address these issues.
"At least we want to agree on similar processes," said the
ESC's president, Dr Michel Komajda of Pitie Salpetriere Hospital
in Paris. "I don't know if it will end up with really global
standards but I think it is useful to have transatlantic
discussions."
Similar issues are occupying his opposite number at the
American College of Cardiology, Dr David Holmes of the Mayo
Clinic, following calls for a shake-up to the 510(k) system
under which most U.S. devices are approved.
Holmes said a middle way needed to be found between the
flood of new devices that often hit the market in Europe and the
much lower number seen in the United States.
Nearly 80 coronary stents have been approved in Europe, for
example, against only a handful in the United States.
"There must be some happy medium. Some of the devices that
have had CE approval were then shown to be neither any better
and they could have been worse. That was too lax. On the other
hand, there are devices that are just being approved in the
United States that aren't ever going to be used in Europe
because they are too old," Holmes said.
Other than Johnson & Johnson, major makers of medical
devices include Medtronic , Boston Scientific and
Abbott Laboratories .
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)