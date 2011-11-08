* What: American Heart Association scientific sessions

* When: Nov 12-16, Orlando, Florida

* Warfarin successors to take center stage

By Bill Berkrot and Lewis Krauskopf

Nov 8 Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) Xarelto stands to make major gains this weekend should clinical data give the drug an edge in a high-stakes battle among new blood clot preventers.

Xarelto is one of three new drugs that aim to replace warfarin after decades of use. The new medicines are vying for position in a multibillion-dollar market.

Data on new potential uses for the drugs will be a highlight of the annual American Heart Association meeting, one of the year's biggest medical gatherings, which runs from Nov 12 to 16 in Orlando.

Xarelto won U.S. approval last week for preventing stroke in patients with a dangerously irregular heartbeat. The drug, along with Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa, is expected to face tough competition from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.N) and Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) apixaban, which will soon be submitted for U.S. approval.

New trial results for Xarelto, or rivaroxaban, are being presented on Sunday for a condition known as acute coronary syndrome (ACS), an umbrella term for chest pain and related symptoms often caused by a blocked artery.

A strong showing may not only open up a new market worth as much as $3 billion for the drug, but could also give doctors reason to prescribe it for broader use.

"If the ACS data for Xarelto is positive, it may be the only one with that indication, so commercially that is certainly important," Deutsche Bank analyst Barbara Ryan said.

Bristol-Myers and Pfizer, meanwhile, hope to counter with data on their rival pill for a condition where Xarelto stumbled -- reducing dangerous clots suffered by hospitalized and other seriously ill patients.

Xarelto suffered a setback with this tough-to-treat patient population when unacceptably high bleeding rates were found, so positive results for apixaban could enhance its position as the perceived best-in-class blood clot medicine.

Another important study at the AHA meeting could revive the fortunes of an experimental blood thinner from Merck & Co (MRK.N) that has been largely written off by Wall Street after a high-profile trial failure.

Drugs to raise "good" cholesterol will also be featured, while AstraZeneca (AZN.L) will try to build evidence to support its Crestor cholesterol treatment amid impending competition from low-cost generic versions of rival Lipitor.

A "HALO EFFECT"?

The quest to find a safe and effective alternative to warfarin, which requires regular monitoring to prevent life-threatening bleeding, has drugmakers competing for the upper hand in treating several different patient populations.

Bristol and Pfizer's apixaban, to be sold under the brand name Eliquis, has shown the most robust data so far, proving better and safer than warfarin in preventing strokes in patients with dangerously irregular heart rhythms, by far the largest market for the medicines estimated at more than $10 billion.

But Xarelto may be showing renewed fight. The U.S. approval for stroke prevention last week gives it a potential year-long head start over apixaban even if its data is not as striking.

Xarelto could make further strides with the ACS results. Initial results showed Xarelto helped prevent heart attacks and stroke, but led to a significantly higher incidence of major bleeding -- the prime safety concern for the drugs -- so the extent of its ability to lower risk of death will be critical.

"ACS theoretically is a $2 billion or $3 billion opportunity if they show an overall mortality benefit that's meaningful, and that's possible here," Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said.

Anderson and other analysts said the ACS data could create a "halo effect" that raises the profile of the Xarelto brand.

Merck's blood thinner vorapaxar has been an afterthought since January, when an independent safety committee monitoring clinical trials deemed it inappropriate for patients with a history of stroke because of bleeding risks.

Data will be presented Sunday on a vorapaxar study that was halted, and analysts will be looking for signs of any benefits with the drug to determine if it can be salvaged.

If the study identifies patients "who would benefit, versus who's at risk of bleeding, then maybe there's some utility," Anderson said. "I don't think that drug is actually dead."

The meeting will also feature the unveiling of Eli Lilly's (LLY.N) evacetrapib for raising "good" HDL cholesterol, which trails drugs being developed by Roche AG ROG.VX and Merck in a class of experimental medicines known as CETP inhibitors.

The class has been deemed high risk ever since Pfizer's torcetrapib was found to increase deaths in a 2006 trial, one of the industry's most spectacular disappointments.

Because of torcetrapib's failure, all drugs in the class will require lengthy trials to demonstrate they can actually reduce heart attacks and strokes, and not just improve cholesterol levels, to win approval. A successful drug could be worth $10 billion a year.

"They're going to have to lower morbidity and mortality on top of a good statin therapy," Dr. Steven Nissen, chief of cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic, said of the CETP class. "If they work, they could be really big."

AstraZeneca's Crestor failed to prove significantly better than Lipitor at reducing arterial plaque in the head-to-head Saturn study, whose initial results were revealed in September. But Wall Street will be poring over the full data for any Crestor edge that AstraZeneca can tout to doctors to counter the flood of cheap Lipitor copies coming in a few weeks. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Bill Berkrot; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Gunna Dickson)