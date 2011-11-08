* What: American Heart Association scientific sessions
* When: Nov 12-16, Orlando, Florida
* Warfarin successors to take center stage
By Bill Berkrot and Lewis Krauskopf
Nov 8 Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) and Johnson &
Johnson's (JNJ.N) Xarelto stands to make major gains this
weekend should clinical data give the drug an edge in a
high-stakes battle among new blood clot preventers.
Xarelto is one of three new drugs that aim to replace
warfarin after decades of use. The new medicines are vying for
position in a multibillion-dollar market.
Data on new potential uses for the drugs will be a
highlight of the annual American Heart Association meeting, one
of the year's biggest medical gatherings, which runs from Nov
12 to 16 in Orlando.
Xarelto won U.S. approval last week for preventing stroke
in patients with a dangerously irregular heartbeat. The drug,
along with Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa, is expected to face
tough competition from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.N) and Pfizer
Inc's (PFE.N) apixaban, which will soon be submitted for U.S.
approval.
New trial results for Xarelto, or rivaroxaban, are being
presented on Sunday for a condition known as acute coronary
syndrome (ACS), an umbrella term for chest pain and related
symptoms often caused by a blocked artery.
A strong showing may not only open up a new market worth as
much as $3 billion for the drug, but could also give doctors
reason to prescribe it for broader use.
"If the ACS data for Xarelto is positive, it may be the
only one with that indication, so commercially that is
certainly important," Deutsche Bank analyst Barbara Ryan said.
Bristol-Myers and Pfizer, meanwhile, hope to counter with
data on their rival pill for a condition where Xarelto stumbled
-- reducing dangerous clots suffered by hospitalized and other
seriously ill patients.
Xarelto suffered a setback with this tough-to-treat patient
population when unacceptably high bleeding rates were found, so
positive results for apixaban could enhance its position as the
perceived best-in-class blood clot medicine.
Another important study at the AHA meeting could revive the
fortunes of an experimental blood thinner from Merck & Co
(MRK.N) that has been largely written off by Wall Street after
a high-profile trial failure.
Drugs to raise "good" cholesterol will also be featured,
while AstraZeneca (AZN.L) will try to build evidence to support
its Crestor cholesterol treatment amid impending competition
from low-cost generic versions of rival Lipitor.
A "HALO EFFECT"?
The quest to find a safe and effective alternative to
warfarin, which requires regular monitoring to prevent
life-threatening bleeding, has drugmakers competing for the
upper hand in treating several different patient populations.
Bristol and Pfizer's apixaban, to be sold under the brand
name Eliquis, has shown the most robust data so far, proving
better and safer than warfarin in preventing strokes in
patients with dangerously irregular heart rhythms, by far the
largest market for the medicines estimated at more than $10
billion.
But Xarelto may be showing renewed fight. The U.S. approval
for stroke prevention last week gives it a potential year-long
head start over apixaban even if its data is not as striking.
Xarelto could make further strides with the ACS results.
Initial results showed Xarelto helped prevent heart attacks and
stroke, but led to a significantly higher incidence of major
bleeding -- the prime safety concern for the drugs -- so the
extent of its ability to lower risk of death will be critical.
"ACS theoretically is a $2 billion or $3 billion
opportunity if they show an overall mortality benefit that's
meaningful, and that's possible here," Sanford Bernstein
analyst Tim Anderson said.
Anderson and other analysts said the ACS data could create
a "halo effect" that raises the profile of the Xarelto brand.
Merck's blood thinner vorapaxar has been an afterthought
since January, when an independent safety committee monitoring
clinical trials deemed it inappropriate for patients with a
history of stroke because of bleeding risks.
Data will be presented Sunday on a vorapaxar study that was
halted, and analysts will be looking for signs of any benefits
with the drug to determine if it can be salvaged.
If the study identifies patients "who would benefit, versus
who's at risk of bleeding, then maybe there's some utility,"
Anderson said. "I don't think that drug is actually dead."
The meeting will also feature the unveiling of Eli Lilly's
(LLY.N) evacetrapib for raising "good" HDL cholesterol, which
trails drugs being developed by Roche AG ROG.VX and Merck in
a class of experimental medicines known as CETP inhibitors.
The class has been deemed high risk ever since Pfizer's
torcetrapib was found to increase deaths in a 2006 trial, one
of the industry's most spectacular disappointments.
Because of torcetrapib's failure, all drugs in the class
will require lengthy trials to demonstrate they can actually
reduce heart attacks and strokes, and not just improve
cholesterol levels, to win approval. A successful drug could be
worth $10 billion a year.
"They're going to have to lower morbidity and mortality on
top of a good statin therapy," Dr. Steven Nissen, chief of
cardiology at the Cleveland Clinic, said of the CETP class. "If
they work, they could be really big."
AstraZeneca's Crestor failed to prove significantly better
than Lipitor at reducing arterial plaque in the head-to-head
Saturn study, whose initial results were revealed in September.
But Wall Street will be poring over the full data for any
Crestor edge that AstraZeneca can tout to doctors to counter
the flood of cheap Lipitor copies coming in a few weeks.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Bill Berkrot; Editing by
Michele Gershberg and Gunna Dickson)