ORLANDO, Fla. Nov 15 An experimental heart
drug from Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) dramatically boosted levels
of "good" cholesterol and appeared to be safe, according to
data from a clinical trial, providing the latest hope for a
class of medicines with a troubled past.
The drug, evacetrapib, increased HDL cholesterol 53.6
percent at the lowest dose, and by a whopping 128.8 percent at
the most potent dose in the mid-stage study, according to the
data presented at the American Heart Association meeting in
Orlando on Tuesday.
It also cut levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol as much as 36
percent when used alone, and as much as 14 percent when taken
on top of statins, the widely used pills for lowering
cholesterol.
Researchers said evacetrapib showed none of the safety
signals found with a similar drug that had been developed by
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N). That drug, torcetrapib, also showed robust
increases in HDL, but Pfizer stopped development of the
medicine in 2006 after it was found to increase deaths.
"This is highly encouraging data that you've got an agent
that has phenomenal effects on lipids and the safety profile
looks clean," said Dr. Stephen Nicholls, the study's lead
researcher and director of cardiovascular trials at the
Cleveland Clinic.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Bill Berkrot, editing by
Maureen Bavdek)