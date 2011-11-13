ORLANDO, Fla. Nov 13 An experimental
anti-clotting drug from Merck & Co (MRK.N) failed to meet the
main goal of of improving a host of cardiovascular problems in
a large study and tripled the risk of bleeding in the brain,
researchers said on Sunday.
The prospects for vorapaxar had already been severely
dented after a safety committee overseeing this and another
large study of the drug in January said it was not appropriate
in patients who had suffered a stroke, due to excess bleeding.
While Wall Street analysts had largely written off
vorapaxar, once seen as possibly generating $3 billion in
annual sales, there were hopes the Tracer study results
presented on Sunday could somewhat revive the product.
Patients on vorapaxar did see a lower incidence of heart
attacks, according to the results presented at the American
Heart Association scientific sessions in Orlando, and Merck
said it was still awaiting results from the second study, due
early next year, before making any decisions on the medicine's
future.
"There is a signal of efficacy with vorapaxar driven
primarily by" a reduction in heart attacks, said Dr Kenneth
Mahaffey, one of the study's lead investigators. He called the
reduction intriguing, "but when you balance it with the
bleeding then it becomes a little less impressive."
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Bill Berkrot; editing by
Philip Barbara)