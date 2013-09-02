* Serelaxin works across sub-groups, study results show
* Heart failure drug viewed as potential blockbuster
By Ben Hirschler
AMSTERDAM, Sept 2 An experimental drug from
Novartis to treat heart failure proved equally
effective regardless of the age of patients or whether they had
other medical problems, clinical trial results presented on
Monday showed.
The drug, serelaxin, which is a form of a human hormone that
relaxes blood vessels and eases stress on the heart and other
organs, is viewed as an important medicine in the Swiss
drugmaker's developmental pipeline.
Analysts at Jefferies expect the drug to generate peak sales
of $1.5 billion a year.
Results from a Phase III study last November found it
reduced deaths by 37 percent compared with placebo - and the
latest data offers further insight by showing how it performed
in different patient sub-groups.
The drug led to reduced dyspnea, or breathlessness, and
fewer deaths after six months in all patient groups, including
those with impaired kidney function, those aged 75 or older, and
those with atrial fibrillation, or irregular heartbeats.
The new findings were presented at the European Society of
Cardiology congress in Amsterdam, where heart doctors have
highlighted the enormous need for new treatments for acute heart
failure, in which the heart is unable to pump enough blood.
Some 2 million patients are hospitalised each year in Europe
and United States as a result of heart failure, and about half
of all patients die within five years of being diagnosed with
the condition.
Medical treatment of heart failure has changed little since
the 1970s but Novartis hopes serelaxin will soon offer
cardiologists a new therapy option.
U.S. regulators in June gave serelaxin "breakthrough
therapy" status, potentially fast-tracking its development and
approval.
The Novartis drug is currently being assessed by health
authorities around the world, including the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration and the European Medicines Agency.
Novartis previously disclosed that while serelaxin met one
of the study's two primary goals by reducing deaths and
relieving dyspnea, it failed to hit a secondary combined
objective of lowering cardiovascular death and reducing the need
for patients to go back into hospitals.
Researchers view the life-saving benefit as the more
important measure, although many still want to see further
evidence of the drug's performance given past disappointments in
the field.