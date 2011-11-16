* Third of patients have gene variation that hampers drug
* Triple dose of clot preventer overcomes gene roadblock
By Lewis Krauskopf and Bill Berkrot
ORLANDO, Fla, Nov 16 High doses of the blood
thinner Plavix can help heart patients overcome a common
genetic variation that interferes with the widely used drug's
anti-clotting effects, according to clinical data presented on
Wednesday.
When doses were tripled or quadrupled, only 10 percent of
patients with the gene variation did not respond, compared with
half who failed to respond when given the common standard 75
milligram dose, according to a study released at the American
Heart Association meeting in Orlando.
Almost one-third of the general population carries a
variation in the CYP2C19 gene that makes it difficult to
metabolize Plavix, known chemically as clopidogrel.
The data provide a "a rational framework for how to start
to approach alternative dosing" for patients who have a
"genetic roadblock," said Dr. Marc Sabatine, senior author of
the study.
Plavix is the world's second-biggest-selling drug but is
expected to lose U.S. patent protection next year, so the
business implications may be minimal for manufacturers
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) and Sanofi SA (SASY.PA), which
funded the study.
But the potential to use high doses of Plavix in this
population with the genetic variation could hurt sales for
newer rivals Effient, from Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N), and
Brilinta, from AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L).
Lilly and Astra are expected to have a tougher time
convincing doctors to use their drugs when cheaper generic
versions of Plavix flood the market.
The study involved 335 patients who had suffered a heart
attack or who had undergone procedures to open blocked heart
vessels. Researchers found no significant increase in side
effects as dosages increased.
But they cautioned the study was not designed to assess any
clinical outcomes, only the effects on blood platelets.
Plavix prevents blood clots by blocking platelets from
binding together in the blood.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Bill Berkrot; Editing by
Derek Caney)