* Third of patients have gene variation that hampers drug

* Triple dose of clot preventer overcomes gene roadblock

* Genetic testing not widely used in clinical practice (Adds researchers' comments, background)

By Lewis Krauskopf and Bill Berkrot

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 16 High doses of the blood thinner Plavix can help heart patients overcome a common genetic variation that interferes with the anti-clotting effects of the widely used drug, according to clinical data presented on Wednesday.

When doses were tripled or quadrupled, only 10 percent of patients with the gene variation did not respond, compared with half who failed to respond when given the standard 75-milligram dose, according to a study released at an American Heart Association meeting in Orlando.

Almost one-third of the general population carries a variation in the CYP2C19 gene that makes it difficult to metabolize Plavix, which is known chemically as clopidogrel. Plavix, sold by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) and Sanofi SA (SASY.PA), is the world's second-biggest-selling drug.

"It is very hard to ignore this, and certainly if I knew someone's genotype I would be concerned with putting them on standard doses of clopidogrel," said Dr. Jessica Mega, of Brigham and Women's Hospital, who presented the results.

However, changes to clinical practice may not come fast. Testing for the genetic variant remains infrequent, while researchers were hesitant to fully recommend the higher doses without larger outcome trials that can demonstrate a reduction in cardiovascular events such as stroke.

"The perfect study has not been done in this area," said Lawrence Lesko, a professor at the University of Florida Institute of Therapeutic Innovation who formerly worked on genetic testing issues at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Any changes in the use of Plavix could have implications for sales of newer rivals Effient, from Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N), and Brilinta, from AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L).

"There are some colleagues who have said, 'I understand all the issues. There's just too much variability with clopidogrel so I simply routinely use prasugrel or ticagrelor,'" said Dr Elliott Antman, chairman of the AHA conference, using the chemical names for Effient and Brilinta.

But if high doses of Plavix were to become widely adopted for this population, it could take a toll on the newer medicines.

Plavix is expected to lose U.S. patent protection next year, leading to a flood of cheaper generic versions, so Lilly and Astra are expected to have a tougher time convincing doctors, health insurers and patients to use their costlier products.

The Plavix study involved 335 patients who had suffered a heart attack or who had undergone procedures to open blocked heart vessels. Researchers found no significant increase in safety issues or side effects as Plavix dosages increased.

But they cautioned the study was not designed to assess any clinical outcomes, only the effects on blood platelets.

Plavix prevents blood clots by blocking platelets from binding together in the blood. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Bill Berkrot; Editing by Derek Caney and John Wallace)