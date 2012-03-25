By Debra Sherman
CHICAGO, March 25 Pregnancy and hormonal changes
that continue 12 weeks after giving birth increase a woman's
risk of heart attack, researchers said.
Although the likelihood of having a heart attack during
pregnancy is very low -- just 1 in every 16,000 de11liveries --
it is still 3 to 4 times higher than non-pregnant women of the
same age.
Moreover, heart attacks during pregnancy tend to be more
severe and lead to more complications, according to a study
presented at the annual scientific sessions of the American
College of Cardiology meeting in Chicago this week.
Hormonal changes, increased blood volume and other
physiological changes that happen during pregnancy increase the
risk, researchers said, adding that heart attacks happen for
different reasons in pregnant women than those commonly seen in
the general population.
Atherosclerosis, a narrowing of the arteries, is the most
common cause of heart attack in the general population, but this
was the cause in only a third of pregnant women who had a heart
attack, they said.
The more common reason pregnant women had a heart attack was
a condition called coronary dissection, a separation of the
layers of the artery wall that blocks blood flow. They said this
condition is very rare among non-pregnant patients.
This suggests that in at least some cases, the traditional
approach to treating the condition during pregnancy and post
partum may not always be best, researchers said.
"We have very clear guidelines for (heart attack) in the
general population. These guidelines, however, may not always
apply to women with pregnancy-associated heart attacks and may
actually cause more harm than good," said Dr. Uri Elkayam of the
University of Southern California in Los Angeles and the study's
lead researcher.
An analysis of 150 cases taken since 2005 were added to the
228 cases taken prior to 2005 for the study.
Researchers found that most pregnant women did not have
traditional cardiovascular risk factors, such as high
cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes. Yet their heart
attacks were more severe and the death rate was 2 to 3 times
higher than what is expected of non-pregnant women the same age.
