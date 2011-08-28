* Study focuses on aspirin, statins, blood pressure pills
PARIS, Aug 28 Cheap generic drugs to cut heart
risk are substantially underused worldwide, with more than half
the people who could benefit estimated not to be getting any of
four simple and effective types of medicine, researchers said on
Sunday.
Underuse is most acute in low-income countries, where around
80 percent of people with a history of heart disease or stroke
take none of the drugs, according to the largest clinical study
to date on the issue.
But rich countries in the developed world are also not
taking full advantage of the medicine.
Globally, around 60 percent of people with heart disease and
up to half those who have had a stroke might not be taking a
bloodthinner like aspirin, a cholesterol-lowering statin or one
of two types of blood pressure pills, known as beta-blockers and
ACE inhibitors or ARBs.
The findings were presented at the European Society of
Cardiology annual meeting and published online in the Lancet
medical journal, where they were described as "stark and
alarming" in a commentary by Dr Tony Heagerty of the University
of Manchester.
The disappointing uptake of proven treatments will provide
more ammunition for campaigners arguing that the world needs to
do more to confront the problem of non-communicable diseases
(NCDs) like cancer, lung problems and cardiovascular complaints.
Cardiovascular disease affects more than 100 million people
worldwide and 75 percent are in low- and middle-income
countries, where access to medical care is often limited.
The United Nations has scheduled a summit in September on
NCDs and some health organisations are concerned that rich
countries are blocking progress by not agreeing to set clear UN
targets.
The study by Dr Salim Yusuf of Canada's McMaster University
and colleagues looked at 154,000 adults from 17 countries,
including Sweden, Canada, Brazil, China, India, Iran and
Zimbabwe.
More than 7,500 of these self-reported either a history of
coronary heart disease or stroke. Overall, use of preventative
drugs in this group was low with bloodthinners, mainly aspirin,
taken by only 25.3 percent of individuals, beta-blockers by 17.4
percent, ACE inhibitors or ARBs by 19.5 percent and statins by
14.6 percent.
"GLOBAL TRAGEDY"
Yusuf said the findings were a wake-up call and showed that
cardiovascular healthcare policy needed a major rethink, with a
bigger role given to nurses to promote greater use of
appropriate medicines in the community.
"It is terribly poor worldwide," he told reporters. "This is
a global tragedy -- there is no other way to say this."
Blood pressure medicines used to be among the biggest
sellers for pharmaceutical companies, but most are now off
patent and available as cheap generics.
Statins, including Pfizer's Lipitor and
AstraZeneca's Crestor, are still multibillion-dollar
products but they also face increasing generic erosion, with the
decline set to quicken when Lipitor loses U.S. patent protection
later this year.
The researchers acknowledged their study had limitations,
with self-reporting by patients potentially giving a misleading
picture of disease incidence in some cases. They also said it
was unclear to what extent the findings could be generalised to
entire regions.
But the results of the study, which received funding from
various sources, including drug companies, are in striking
contrast to some smaller studies based on patients treated in
hospitals or clinics that had indicated far higher drug use.
Yusuf said his team's study showed a different real-world
picture of preventative treatment in the community, where many
people regularly dropped out of medical care and stopped taking
medicines after initial heart problems.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Nick Macfie)