* Dalcetrapib didn't raise blood pressure in Phase II
* Result builds hopes for HDL-raising drugs
By Ben Hirschler
PARIS, Aug 28 An experimental drug from Roche
raised "good" HDL cholesterol substantially without
increasing blood pressure, the problem that sank a rival
treatment from Pfizer , researchers said on Sunday.
The data from a relatively small Phase II trial may increase
confidence in the high-risk project, although the key test of
whether dalcetrapib saves lives in heart patients will not be
known until a large Phase III trial finishes in late 2012.
Dr Thomas Luescher of University Hospital Zurich said the
new drug was generally well tolerated by patients and did not
impair flow in blood vessels or raise blood pressure, as tested
after four weeks of treatment.
After 36 weeks of treatment, dalcetrapib had increased
high-density cholesterol (HDL) levels by an average 31 percent
and no safety problems were seen. The study involved 476
patients who received either dalcetrapib or placebo.
In contrast to another small study of the drug, details of
which were released a week ago, there was no difference in the
number of adverse cardiovascular events seen between patients on
dalcetrapib and those on placebo.
However, neither of the two studies was large enough to
detect significant differences in such outcomes.
It is still early days for dalcetrapib, and medical experts
remain wary following the high-profile failure of a similar drug
from Pfizer called torcetrapib. There is also a lack of evidence
-- so far at least -- that raising HDL with drugs actually stops
heart attacks and strokes.
But the latest findings, presented at the European Society
of Cardiology annual meeting, will encourage researchers and may
also a boost the broader field, which includes another
experimental HDL-boosting drug from Merck & Co .
Industry analysts believe dalcetrapib, which Roche bought in
from Japan Tobacco , could become a major seller if it
proves itself in final-stage Phase III tests.
Andrew Weiss, an analyst at Vontobel, last week gave
dalcetrapib a 30 percent chance of success, based on the results
of the first study. He believes the medicine could generate peak
sales of 4 billion Swiss francs ($5 billion), if it works.
That would make it a major product for Roche and one that
would start to diversify its focus firmly beyond cancer
treatments, where it is the market leader.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Nick Macfie)