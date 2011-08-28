* Dalcetrapib didn't raise blood pressure in Phase II

* Result builds hopes for HDL-raising drugs

By Ben Hirschler

PARIS, Aug 28 An experimental drug from Roche raised "good" HDL cholesterol substantially without increasing blood pressure, the problem that sank a rival treatment from Pfizer , researchers said on Sunday.

The data from a relatively small Phase II trial may increase confidence in the high-risk project, although the key test of whether dalcetrapib saves lives in heart patients will not be known until a large Phase III trial finishes in late 2012.

Dr Thomas Luescher of University Hospital Zurich said the new drug was generally well tolerated by patients and did not impair flow in blood vessels or raise blood pressure, as tested after four weeks of treatment.

After 36 weeks of treatment, dalcetrapib had increased high-density cholesterol (HDL) levels by an average 31 percent and no safety problems were seen. The study involved 476 patients who received either dalcetrapib or placebo.

In contrast to another small study of the drug, details of which were released a week ago, there was no difference in the number of adverse cardiovascular events seen between patients on dalcetrapib and those on placebo.

However, neither of the two studies was large enough to detect significant differences in such outcomes.

It is still early days for dalcetrapib, and medical experts remain wary following the high-profile failure of a similar drug from Pfizer called torcetrapib. There is also a lack of evidence -- so far at least -- that raising HDL with drugs actually stops heart attacks and strokes.

But the latest findings, presented at the European Society of Cardiology annual meeting, will encourage researchers and may also a boost the broader field, which includes another experimental HDL-boosting drug from Merck & Co .

Industry analysts believe dalcetrapib, which Roche bought in from Japan Tobacco , could become a major seller if it proves itself in final-stage Phase III tests.

Andrew Weiss, an analyst at Vontobel, last week gave dalcetrapib a 30 percent chance of success, based on the results of the first study. He believes the medicine could generate peak sales of 4 billion Swiss francs ($5 billion), if it works.

That would make it a major product for Roche and one that would start to diversify its focus firmly beyond cancer treatments, where it is the market leader. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Nick Macfie)