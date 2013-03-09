* Device safety improved versus earlier trial results
* Rate of death, stroke, complications within 7 days 4.6 pct
vs 8.7
* Boston Scientific to use data to seek U.S. approval
By Bill Berkrot and Debra Sherman
SAN FRANCISCO/CHICAGO, March 9 - A tiny upside down
umbrella-shaped device implanted on the heart to prevent stroke
in patients with a dangerous irregular heart rhythm known as
atrial fibrillation appeared to be safe in a highly anticipated
clinical trial, providing an alternative to clot-preventing
blood thinners.
The device, called Watchman and made by Boston Scientific
Corp, could potentially spare heart patients a lifetime
of taking anticoagulant drugs, such as warfarin, that carry a
high risk of bleeding.
The Watchman, which Boston Scientific acquired when it
bought Atritech in 2011, has been available in Europe for
several years. But U.S. regulators wanted another safety study,
testing it in higher risk patients, before considering approval
in the world's biggest market.
"In this experience focusing on safety, we were very, very
pleased," Dr. David Holmes, a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic
who led the study, said in an interview.
People with atrial fibrillation, the most common type of
arrhythmia, are five times more likely to suffer a stroke than
those without the condition. It affects nearly 3 million people
in the United States and that number is expected to increase.
The study, dubbed Prevail, was a follow-up to a previous
study called Protect-AF, which demonstrated that Watchman works
as well as warfarin in preventing clots that cause strokes.
But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration raised concerns
about complications, such as build-up of fluid around the heart
and stroke around the time of the procedure, explained Holmes,
who also led the earlier trial. The latest study compared safety
data between the two trials.
"Absolute stroke rates were low, but statistically they were
less in this group of patients treated in Prevail" even though
they were higher risk patients, Holmes said.
The 407-subject Prevail trial enrolled more diabetics than
the previous study, patients who were older and were deemed at
higher risk of stroke or had suffered a previous stroke. And
still, stroke rates were statistically significantly lower in
the Prevail study, procedural success was higher and vascular
complications were lower, Holmes said.
In one of the primary goals of the study, a composite of
rate of death and serious complications related to the procedure
- cardiac perforation, stroke, blood clots at the device site
and fluid buildup around the heart - within seven days of
implantation, Prevail results were statistically significantly
better than in the earlier trial - 4.6 percent compared with 8.7
percent.
"I was delighted," Holmes said of the results.
The data was released at the American College of Cardiology
scientific meeting in San Francisco, but a formal presentation
of the results scheduled for Saturday was canceled by the ACC
after Boston Scientific inadvertently broke an embargo by
sending around a press release early.
In another study goal, looking at rates of death, stroke and
systemic blood clots after 18 months of follow-up, there was no
difference between the two studies, researchers said.
The latest study also looked at the effectiveness of new
training programs and found little difference in results between
doctors who had experience with the procedure and newly trained
physicians.
Boston Scientific plans to use the data to seek U.S.
approval for Watchman.
Researchers said the device could prove to be a good option
for younger heart patients.
"Although bleeding rates with some of the new drugs are
better than with warfarin, if you are a 50-year-old person and
you are going to be on a drug for 30 years, the longer you are
on a drug that is an anticoagulant, the more your chance of
bleeding," Holmes said.
It is also seen as a possible alternative for older, more
frail patients at risk of bleeding from a fall or other
accident. "We see a fair number of people that are a little
unsteady on their feet. Your balance is not quite what it used
to be. That's a very real issue," Holmes said.
The Watchman is implanted using a thin catheter and secured
on the left atrial appendage, a thumb-sized muscular pouch
connected to the left atrium of the heart. The device captures
clots, preventing them from being dislodged and moving to the
brain.
Larry Biegelsen, an analyst with Wells Fargo, estimates
U.S. Watchman sales of $104 million in 2017, representing about
2 percent of Boston Scientific's total sales.
Any positive news should be most welcomed by the company and
its shareholders. Boston Scientific has been struggling, in part
due to weakening demand for its main products - heart stents
and implantable heart defibrillators and pacemakers - and its
stock has been trading in the single-digit range for more than
three years. It closed at $7.49 on Friday.