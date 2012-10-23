NEW YORK Oct 23 Private equity firms KKR & Co
, Apax Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners are bidding
for Heartland Dental Care Inc, one of the largest U.S. dental
practice management companies and which could be worth around
$1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
The buyout firms submitted final bids on Monday for
Heartland Dental, which has been exploring a sale after hiring
investment banks Jefferies and Moelis earlier this year,
the people said.
Heartland Dental, in which Chicago-based private equity firm
CHS Capital Partners has a stake, has about $120 million in
annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization and could be sold for 10 to 12 times EBITDA,
Reuters reported previously.
Representatives for KKR, Apax and Madison Dearborn declined
to comment. CHS and Heartland, based in Effingham, Illinois, did
not immediately respond to requests for comment. The people
familiar with the matter asked not to be identified because the
process is not public.
Heartland Dental manages more than 350 affiliated dental
practices in 19 U.S. states, providing dentists with
administrative services such as personnel staffing, purchasing,
and financial, marketing and technology support, according to
its website.
The company is partly owned and operated by founder and
Chief Executive Rick Workman, a dentist. CHS Capital made a
minority equity investment in 2008 for an undisclosed sum.
Workman is expected to stay on as CEO as part of the sale,
according to one person familiar with the matter. A third of the
company is owned by the CEO, a third by the employees, and
another third by CHS Capital, the person added.
On Monday, another healthcare services company, CHG
Healthcare Services Inc, agreed a sale to private equity firms
Leonard Green & Partners LP and Ares Management LLC. The deal
was valued at $1.2 billion, according to one person familiar
with the matter.