WELLINGTON Aug 19 New Zealand finance concern and prospective bank Heartland Ltd on Friday reported a maiden annual profit of NZ$7.1 million ($5.8 million) and said it would start paying dividends within two years.

The result compared with an estimated profit of NZ$14.3 million for the previous period, calculated from the company's constituent results and contained in its start up prospectus.

Heartland, who hopes to secure a licence to operate as a retail bank before the end of 2011, said it would target dividend payments from the 2012/13 financial year at the latest.

Heartland was formed in 2010 from a merger between Marac, the finance arm of Pyne Gould Corporation , and two small, regional savings institutions -- the Southern Cross Building Society and Canterbury Building Society.

It has reported assets of NZ$2.2 billion and retail deposits of NZ$1.6 billion.

Heartland said it would provide an update by the end of the year on its forecast profit between NZ$20 million and NZ$24 million for the June 2012 year.

If it succeeds in securing a licence from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand it will market itself as a community and commercial bank aimed at provincial and farming dominated regions, which it calls "Heartland" New Zealand, in a market dominated by Australia's four largest banks.

Last month Heartland said it would raise NZ$58 million to buy the finance arm of agribusiness PGG Wrightson Ltd .

Shares in Heartland, a top-50 company, closed on Thursday at NZ$0.57, after it listed at NZ$0.88 in February. ($1=NZ$1.22)

(Reporting by Adrian Bathgate)