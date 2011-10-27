* Q3 EPS $0.31 vs $0.19 last yr; in line with estimates
* Q3 rev up 7 pct
* Sees FY EPS $1.04-$1.06 a share, excl. items
Oct 27 Payment processor Heartland Payment
Systems Inc posted higher quarterly profit as it
processed more transactions, and authorized a $50 million share
buyback program.
For the full year, the company expects earnings of
$1.04-$1.06 a share, excluding certain items, slightly above
analysts' forecasts for $1.03 a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
July-September net income increased to $12.6 million, or 31
cents a share, from $7.5 million, or 19 cents a share, a year
ago. Net revenue rose 6 percent to $122.9 million.
Analysts had on average predicted a profit of 31 cents a
share, before items, on revenue of $125.4 million.
Small- and mid-sized merchant quarterly transaction
processing volume rose 6.9 percent to a record $17.8 billion.
Shares of the company closed at $19.87 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore, Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)