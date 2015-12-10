UPDATE 2-Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com
DUBAI, March 28 Amazon.com has agreed to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com, thwarting a last minute bid by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar's Emaar Malls .
Dec 10 Payment processor Global Payments Inc is in talks to buy smaller rival Heartland Payment Systems Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
A deal is expected to be announced as early as this month, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1TDaNtX) (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
DUBAI, March 28 Amazon.com has agreed to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com, thwarting a last minute bid by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar's Emaar Malls .
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.