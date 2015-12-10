European shares recover, boosted by results and deal-making
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
Dec 10 Payments processor Global Payments Inc is in talks to buy smaller rival Heartland Payment Systems Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
A deal to buy Heartland Payment, which had a market value of $2.86 billion as of Wednesday's close, is expected to be announced as early as this month, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1TDaNtX)
Shares of Princeton, New Jersey-based Heartland Payment were up 13 percent at $88.05 after hitting a record high of $94.96 in early trading on Thursday.
Global Payments shares were up 3.3 percent at $71.95.
Representatives of both companies were not immediately available for comment.
Heartland Payment reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The company also forecast full-year revenue of $810-$815 million, above analysts' average estimate. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.