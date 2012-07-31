* Revised full year earnings $1.70 to $1.74, up from $1.59 to $1.63

July 31 Heartland Payment Systems Inc reported quarterly results that beat analysts' estimates as it processed more payments, and raised its outlook for the year.

The sixth largest U.S. payment processor now expects revenue for 2012 to be between $540 million and $545 million, up from its previous forecast of $530 million to $540 million.

The company also raised its adjusted earnings forecast to between $1.70 and $1.74 per share, up from $1.59 to $1.63 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of $1.46 per share on revenue of $539.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose 54 percent to $17.8 million, or 44 cents per share, for January-June from $12.2 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $135.3 million.

Excluding items, the company earned 50 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $137.83 million on earning of 40 cents per share.

Shares of the Princeton, New Jersey-based company were up 3 percent at $30.60 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)