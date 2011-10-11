* Privately held School-Link Technologies provides K-12
school nutrition and point-of-sale solutions
* Fourth K-12 market acquisition in ten months
Oct 11 Payment processor Heartland Payment
Systems Inc said its unit Heartland School Solutions
acquired privately held School-Link Technologies Inc, for an
undisclosed amount, to expand its market share in the school
services payments industry.
School-Link provides K-12 school nutrition and point-of-sale
solutions like processing payments made for school meals,
Heartland said in a statement.
Heartland has acquired three other K-12 service providers
over the past 10 months, including MySchoolBucks.com, which lets
parents pay for school meals and student activity fees using a
credit or debit card.
The company said it now has a nearly 20 percent share of the
K-12 public schools market.
The Princeton, New Jersey-based company told Reuters in an
interview in September it sees scope for growing its market
share and margins at a time when the sluggish U.S. economy is
expected to hurt its larger rivals.
Heartland's shares closed at $20.34 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)