* Privately held School-Link Technologies provides K-12 school nutrition and point-of-sale solutions

* Fourth K-12 market acquisition in ten months

Oct 11 Payment processor Heartland Payment Systems Inc said its unit Heartland School Solutions acquired privately held School-Link Technologies Inc, for an undisclosed amount, to expand its market share in the school services payments industry.

School-Link provides K-12 school nutrition and point-of-sale solutions like processing payments made for school meals, Heartland said in a statement.

Heartland has acquired three other K-12 service providers over the past 10 months, including MySchoolBucks.com, which lets parents pay for school meals and student activity fees using a credit or debit card.

The company said it now has a nearly 20 percent share of the K-12 public schools market.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company told Reuters in an interview in September it sees scope for growing its market share and margins at a time when the sluggish U.S. economy is expected to hurt its larger rivals.

Heartland's shares closed at $20.34 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)