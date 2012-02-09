(Corrects figure in 9th para to say $222,000 (not $222 million), expands SME in 7th para)

* Q4 adj EPS $0.35/shr vs est $0.24/shr

* Sees 2012 EPS at $1.52-$1.56/shr vs est. $1.32/shr

* Raises dividend 50 pct

Feb 9Heartland Payment Systems Inc reported a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street estimates as the payment processor's card processing volume increased and costs fell.

The company expects 2012 earnings of $1.52 to $1.56 a share, excluding items, above analysts' estimates of $1.32 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Heartland Payment raised its quarterly dividend to 6 cents a share from 4 cents a share.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $11.2 million, or 28 cents per share, from $6.6 million, or 17 cents per share, a year ago.

The company earned 35 cents on an adjusted basis. Net revenue grew 13 percent to $125.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 24 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $121.9 million.

The company's small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) card processing volume was up 7 percent at $16.8 billion.

Same-store sales rose 2.5 percent to make October-December the seventh consecutive quarter of growth, the company said.

The company's interest expenses dropped 32 percent. It set aside $222,000 for recovery of system intrusion costs as against $632,000 a year ago.

Heartland's shares closed at $24.72 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)