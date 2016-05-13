May 13 Hearts United Group :

* Says it signed business alliance with Whiz Partners Inc. on May 13

* Says it to issue 1st series unsecured convertible bonds with warrants in order to raise 1,017,200,000 yen in total through private placement

* Says the conversion price is 2,543 yen

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/yTKJ

