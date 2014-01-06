BRIEF-LXB Retail Props Plc announces disposal of land interests at Ayr
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
(Corrects headline and text of research alert to say that the rating upgrade was on YPF, and not on HeartWare)
Jan 6 Jan 6 : * YPF : Raymond James raises to outperform from market perform; target price of $40.80 * HeartWare International Inc : Raymond James raises target price to $115 from $105; rating outperform
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in choppy trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.
* Proposes dividend of 1.60 eur/shr vs Rtrs poll avg 1.54 eur