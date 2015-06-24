June 24 Heartwood Investment Management appointed Marian Black to the newly created role of head of investment marketing.

Black joins from Baring Asset Management, where she was head of EMEA wholesale and institutional marketing.

She will be responsible for the on-going development and communication of Heartwood's investment proposition to its clients, the company said.

Black, who has extensive experience as a senior marketing specialist, previously worked at Lloyds Wealth International, HSBC Global Asset Management and Aegon Asset Management. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)