BRIEF-CellSeed announces exercise of options
* Says 300,000 units of its 16th series options were exercised to 300,000 shares of its common stock from March 7 to March 13
MADRID Oct 9 The health of the 44-year-old Spanish nurse with Ebola has worsened, a hospital official said on Thursday, without giving further details.
"Her clinical situation has deteriorated but I can't give any more information due to the express wishes of the patient," said Yolanda Fuentes, an official at the Carlos III hospital where six people including the nurse, Teresa Romero, are in isolation. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* Says 300,000 units of its 16th series options were exercised to 300,000 shares of its common stock from March 7 to March 13
* Position statement on the report of the board of directors of Lifewatch Ltd.
* FY sales revenues increased by 15.0 percent to 16.3 million euros following 14.2 million euros previous year