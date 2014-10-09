MADRID Oct 9 The health of the 44-year-old Spanish nurse with Ebola has worsened, a hospital official said on Thursday, without giving further details.

"Her clinical situation has deteriorated but I can't give any more information due to the express wishes of the patient," said Yolanda Fuentes, an official at the Carlos III hospital where six people including the nurse, Teresa Romero, are in isolation. (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)