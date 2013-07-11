UPDATE 5-White House denies Trump order on biofuels program pending, markets roiled
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
LONDON, July 11 HEATHROW AIRPORT: * Heathrow saw 6.5 million passengers in June, a 4.6% increase on June 2012 * June's total brings number of passengers travelling through Heathrow in the first six months of 2013 to more than 34 million, a 2.4% increase over the same period last year
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source
WELLINGTON, March 1 Sky Network Television will not yet cancel its agreement to buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit after the country's competition regulator rejected the proposal, the firms said.