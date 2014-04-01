Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
LONDON, April 1 London's Heathrow Airport said on Tuesday its chief executive Colin Matthews would be leaving the company later this year and that it had started searching for his successor.
Matthews, who joined the world's third busiest airport in 2008, said he would leave after Terminal 2 opens later this year, a redevelopment scheme which has been key to the airport's expansion in recent years.
Heathrow's owners include Spain's Ferrovial and the sovereign wealth funds of Qatar, China and Singapore.
Earlier on Tuesday, the airport said it would not contest a decision by the regulator to impose a new price cap on its charges to airlines.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.