* Heathrow 2012 EBITDA up 11.6 pct to 1.26 bln stg
* Revenues 8.1 pct up at 2.46 bln stg
* CEO sees growing threat from Istanbul, Gulf airports
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Feb 18 A decision on how and where to
expand the UK's airport capacity should be fast-tracked to
prevent Britain falling behind competing hubs in Europe and the
Middle East, according to the boss of London's Heathrow airport,
which wants a third runway.
"In terms of timing, we'd like the decision quicker ... we
think it's urgent," Colin Matthews, the chief executive of
Heathrow Ltd, formerly the British airports operator BAA, said
on Monday.
The Davies Commission was set up late last year to examine
ways to expand UK airport capacity but is not due to report
until after the next general election in 2015. Options being
considered include building a third runway at Heathrow, west of
London, an entirely new four-runway hub in the Thames estuary to
the east or expansion of the capital's secondary airports at
Gatwick to the south of the capital or Stansted to the
northeast.
Under pressure from liberals and green groups, David
Cameron's Conservative-led coalition government overturned a
decision to build a third Heathrow runway after it came to power
in 2010. It also ruled out expanding London's smaller airports.
"For the decision, whatever it is, to stick it will need
broad support so if it's just one political party or one narrow
section of opinion formers then the decision that is taken will
probably be untaken a few months later as it was before," said
Matthews. "However, getting that broad agreement may take time."
Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, is falling behind rival
European hubs in the battle for lucrative routes to emerging
markets because of the constraints on growth. A study by the
Frontier Economics consultancy has shown Paris Charles de Gaulle
and Germany's Frankfurt have 1,000 more annual flights
to the three largest cities in China than Heathrow.
Matthews says that Istanbul's Ataturk airport as well as
growing hubs in the Gulf could also take traffic from European
airports in the coming years.
Earlier on Monday Heathrow Ltd posted a strong rise in its
profits, largely driven by an increase in the fees it charges
airlines using its airports - Heathrow, Stansted, Southampton,
Glasgow and Aberdeen.
Controlled by Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial
, Heathrow said its 2012 earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation rose 11.6 percent to 1.26 billion
pounds ($1.96 billion) on revenue up 8.1 percent at 2.46 billion
pounds. The operator has increased airport tariffs by an average
of 12.5 percent since April 2011.
The company said passenger traffic at Heathrow rose 0.9
percent to 70 million during the year, while traffic at London
Stansted fell 3.2 percent to 17.5 million.
The group last week unveiled a 3 billion-pound five-year
investment plan, which could see passengers facing a rise in
ticket prices.