Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
LONDON, April 1 London's Heathrow said on Tuesday it would not appeal a decision by the regulator to impose a cap on the prices Britain's biggest airport can charge airlines, adding it did not believe other parties would appeal the ruling either.
"We are focussed on delivering our business plan for the period from 2014-18 and further improving Heathrow for passengers," the airport said in a brief statement.
Heathrow had warned in January that it could struggle to grow its business after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) ruled it must set its prices at 1.5 percent below inflation from April 2014 after finding that the airport - Europe's busiest - had too much market power.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.