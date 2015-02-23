LONDON Feb 23 Britain's Heathrow reported a 1.4
percent growth in passenger numbers in 2014, helped by bigger,
fuller airplanes rather than new flights, prompting the
country's biggest airport to repeat its call to be allowed to
expand.
Heathrow operates at about 98 percent capacity and struggles
to add new flights. It is at the centre of a political tussle
over airport expansion in the south-east of England and has been
shortlisted as a location for a new runway.
"The airport is full and opportunities for airlines to start
new routes to fast growing markets are constrained...resulting
in important traffic flows bypassing the UK in turn undermining
the UK's ability to access key emerging markets," the airport
said in a statement on Monday.
The airport, whose biggest shareholder is Spanish
infrastructure firm Ferrovial, reported a 10.3 percent
rise in core earnings to 1.57 billion pounds for 2014 compared
to the year earlier period as traffic grew to 73.4 million
passengers.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)