* Q1 EBITDA 244 mln stg vs 221 mln stg, up 10.4 pct

* Revenue 520 mln stg vs 490 mln stg, up 6.1 pct

* Pretax loss 196 mln stg vs 232 mln stg loss, down 15.5 pct

LONDON, April 24 British airport operator Heathrow Ltd posted a 10.4 percent rise in first quarter earnings, largely driven by an increase in the fees it charges airlines using its airports.

The owner of Heathrow, Southampton, Glasgow and Aberdeen airports on Wednesday said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rose to 244 million pounds ($373 million) in the three months to the end of March.

The operator has increased airport tariffs by an average of 12.5 percent since April 2011.

Revenues rose 6.1 percent to 520 million pounds, helped by a 1.8 percent rise in passenger traffic at London Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, during the period.

Heathrow Ltd, previously known as BAA, cut its debt by 7 percent to 10.56 billion pounds on the back of its 1.5 billion pounds sale of London Stansted airport to MAG earlier this year.

Heathrow, controlled by Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial, reduced first quarter pretax losses by 15.5 percent to 196 million pounds.

Heathrow is falling behind rival European hubs in the battle for lucrative routes to emerging markets because of the constraints on growth.