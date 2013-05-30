LONDON May 30 London's Heathrow airport plans
to name the noisiest airlines operating at the hub, as it ramps
up efforts to gain approval for expansion.
Europe's busiest airport also plans to significantly
increase the fines it imposes on airlines that break noise
limits, it said in a report released on Thursday.
The two-runway hub, operated by Heathrow Ltd, said it would
release quarterly figures that rank airlines on their noise
performance from this summer.
Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative-led coalition
government bowed to pressure from local residents and protest
groups concerned about the environmental impact of a Heathrow
expansion when it came to power in 2010 by scrapping plans to
build a third runway.
The government's commission on airport capacity, chaired by
Howard Davies, is due to report in mid-2015.
Earlier this month Parliament's Transport Committee threw
its weight behind the expansion of Ferrovial-owned Heathrow
, saying a third or even fourth runway should be
built.[ID:nL6N0DR0ZF}