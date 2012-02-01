LONDON Jan 31 Britain should consider all
options for increasing capacity at London Heathrow airport,
including a third runway and allowing planes to land and
take-off simultaneously on its two runways, according to
business group London First.
A report published on Wednesday by the capital's
connectivity commission -- formed by London First -- said all
viable options for meeting the UK's long-term need for further
airport capacity, including a new airport, should be considered.
However, it added that the British government, which last
month announced plans to hold a formal consultation on proposals
for a Thames estuary hub, dubbed Boris Island after London Mayor
Boris Johnson, criticised the government for ruling out a third
runway at Heathrow for political reasons.
"Rather than kicking politically difficult solutions into
the long grass, it should consider all options and look at what
is best for the UK's prosperity," Jo Valentine, the chief
executive of London First said on Wednesday.
"It could be viewed as negligent of government to make such
an important decision on purely political grounds. A third
runway at Heathrow should be ruled back into the options."
The commission led by Peter Robinson, who is chairman of law
firm Berwin Leighton Paisner, said a new hub airport was the
type of long-term infrastructure planning London needed to
remain competitive.
But it warned that a new airport could take up to 30 years
to deliver and would be unable to meet the urgent need for new
hub capacity that London currently faces.
The report said the absence of spare capacity constrained
London's ability to offer a significant range of long-haul
routes to growing markets in Asia and Latin America, putting the
British capital at a competitive disadvantage to cities in
Germany, France and Holland.
"Without urgent action to meet this need, government runs
the risk that investment decisions being taken both by
businesses in growing economies and by the airlines that serve
them will be difficult, if not impossible, to reverse," said the
report, adding that proposals for new hub capacity should be
assessed only if that can be delivered in the next 15 years,
given the urgent need to tackle the consequences of Heathrow's
over-utilised capacity.
The report recommended that in the meantime Ferrovial-owned
Heathrow should have greater freedom to operate more
efficiently by allowing planes to land and take off concurrently
on both runways. It said freedom to operate in this way could
increase runway capacity by up to 15 percent.
If this option was given the go-ahead, the government should
commission advice from the regulator on ways to minimise the
distribution of noise from different flight patterns, it said.
The commission said expanding capacity at Gatwick, London's
second largest airport, and improving transport links between
Gatwick and Heathrow would not provide an adequate solution.
