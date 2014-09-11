LONDON, Sept 11 Britain's biggest airport
Heathrow said August was its busiest month on record with over 7
million passengers travelling through its terminals, topping
July's record-high of 6.97 million passengers.
Heathrow, situated west of London, is operating at 98
percent of its capacity, and is at the centre of a long-running
political tussle over airport expansion in the south-east of
England.
The airport said on Thursday that larger, fuller aircraft
were behind the growth in passenger traffic in August.
August passenger numbers were up 1.3 percent from the same
month last year, the airport said. Passenger traffic with Mexico
grew 15.3 percent and was up 9.3 percent with China.
A government-appointed commission is due to make a
recommendation on where to expand London's airports next year,
from a short-list comprised of two options at Heathrow and one
at Gatwick, an airport to the south of London.
In September, business lobby group the Confederation of
British Industry said that trade growth would be best delivered
by a single British hub airport with spare capacity, a view
which would favour expanding Heathrow.
The airport is owned by unlisted Heathrow Airport Holdings
(HAH). Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial, is the
largest shareholder in HAH alongside partners Qatar Holding,
China Investment Corp. and the Government of Singapore
Investment Corp.
(Reporting by Hannah Murphy; editing by Sarah Young)