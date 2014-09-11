LONDON, Sept 11 Britain's biggest airport Heathrow said August was its busiest month on record with over 7 million passengers travelling through its terminals, topping July's record-high of 6.97 million passengers.

Heathrow, situated west of London, is operating at 98 percent of its capacity, and is at the centre of a long-running political tussle over airport expansion in the south-east of England.

The airport said on Thursday that larger, fuller aircraft were behind the growth in passenger traffic in August.

August passenger numbers were up 1.3 percent from the same month last year, the airport said. Passenger traffic with Mexico grew 15.3 percent and was up 9.3 percent with China.

A government-appointed commission is due to make a recommendation on where to expand London's airports next year, from a short-list comprised of two options at Heathrow and one at Gatwick, an airport to the south of London.

In September, business lobby group the Confederation of British Industry said that trade growth would be best delivered by a single British hub airport with spare capacity, a view which would favour expanding Heathrow.

The airport is owned by unlisted Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH). Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial, is the largest shareholder in HAH alongside partners Qatar Holding, China Investment Corp. and the Government of Singapore Investment Corp. (Reporting by Hannah Murphy; editing by Sarah Young)