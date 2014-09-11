(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, Sept 11 Britain's two biggest airports,
London's Heathrow and Gatwick, both reported their busiest
months on record in August as they battle to be chosen by the
government as the site for a planned expansion.
A government-appointed commission is due to make a
recommendation on where to expand London's airport capacity next
year, from a short-list of two options at Heathrow, to the west
of London, and one at Gatwick, to the south.
Heathrow, Britain's busiest airport, said on Thursday over 7
million passengers travelled through its terminals in August,
topping July's record-high of 6.97 million passengers.
That was 1.3 percent higher than in the same month last
year, boosted by a 15.3 percent increase in passenger traffic
with Mexico and a 9.3 percent rise with China.
Gatwick carried 4.4 million passengers, up 8.2 percent on
August last year, helped by a 13.6 percent rise in travel to the
United Arab Emirates, and a 34.8 percent increase in the number
of passengers travelling to Istanbul in Turkey.
Heathrow is operating at 98 percent of its capacity, and has
long been at the centre of a political tussle over airport
expansion in the south-east of England.
The airport said on Thursday that larger, fuller aircraft
were behind the growth in passenger traffic in August.
In September, business lobby group the Confederation of
British Industry said that trade growth would be best delivered
by a single British hub airport, an airport which airlines use
for transferring passengers between flights. That view would
favour expanding Heathrow.
Gatwick argues its expansion would promote competition
between airports and airlines.
Frankfurt airport, Europe's third largest hub, also reported
its busiest month ever in August, owner Fraport said
on Wednesday. It surpassed 6 million passengers in a single
month for the first time, with growth in demand especially
coming from western Europe.
(Reporting by Hannah Murphy and Sarah Young; Editing by Mark
Potter)