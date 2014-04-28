INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
* Traffic growth year on year of 0.5% reflects later timing of Easter in 2014
* Revenue up 10.8% to £576 million
* EBITDA up 31.8% to £319 million providing strong position to start new regulatory period
* Terminal 2: Queen's Terminal remains on track for its first flight on 4 June 2014
* Heathrow will submit refined proposals on its third runway to the Airports Commission reflecting input from public consultations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.