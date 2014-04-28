LONDON, April 28 Heathrow Funding Ltd

* Traffic growth year on year of 0.5% reflects later timing of Easter in 2014

* Revenue up 10.8% to £576 million

* EBITDA up 31.8% to £319 million providing strong position to start new regulatory period

* Terminal 2: Queen's Terminal remains on track for its first flight on 4 June 2014

* Heathrow will submit refined proposals on its third runway to the Airports Commission reflecting input from public consultations