CORRECTED-Smaller mining companies seek IPOs but deals remain modest
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
Oct 1 Heathrow Funding Ltd
* Chief financial officer to stand down
* José will remain as chief financial officer until march 2015 by when his successor is expected to be in place, ensuring a smooth transition. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
* Fox confident of approval despite political opposition (Adds opposition lawmaker's quote, background on James Murdoch)
PARIS, March 16 French fashion house Givenchy said on Thursday it had named British designer Clare Waight Keller as its new artistic director.