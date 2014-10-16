Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Oct 16 Heathrow Funding Ltd :
* Sale of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports
* Has agreed to sell its 100 pct interest in Aberdeen International Airport Limited, Glasgow Airport Limited and Southampton International Airport limited to a consortium
* Consortium formed by Ferrovial and Macquarie for £1,048 million in cash and assumed debt
* Sale is subject to EU merger regulation clearance
* At closing, sale consideration will be increased to compensate Heathrow for time delay between today and closing date
* Sale is expected to close no later than January 2015.
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
LONDON, March 15 British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.