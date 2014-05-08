(Adds details)
May 8 London's Heathrow Airport has promoted its
development director John Holland-Kaye to the chief executive
position, replacing Colin Matthews who announced his departure
in April.
Heathrow, the world's third busiest airport, said
Holland-Kaye would take over as chief executive from July 1.
Heathrow's owners include Spain's Ferrovial and the
sovereign wealth funds of Qatar, China and Singapore.
As development director, Holland-Kaye had been responsible
for delivering the 1 billion pound investment to transform
Heathrow, including the new Terminal 2.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Editing by Paul Sandle)