OSLO Oct 6 A Norwegian working for Doctors
Without Borders in Sierra Leone was infected with Ebola virus
and will be brought home for the treatment, the organisation
said on Monday.
The worker was placed in isolation on Sunday after she
developed a fever, the organisation said. Tests confirmed she
was infected with the virus. She is the first Norwegian victim
of the disease.
"We are working to get our colleague back home as soon as
possible," said Anne Cecilie Kaltenborn, a Norwegian
representative of the group, which is known by its French
initials, MSF.
Once she arrives in Norway, the patient will be isolated and
treated in Oslo, MSF said. The organisation declined to provide
any details, including the patient's name. The Norwegian news
agency NTB identified her as a woman.
The Norwegian foreign ministry said earlier today the Nordic
country contribute another 89 million to 184 million Norwegian
crowns to fight the spread of Ebola. The ministry said military
cargo planes would transport medical personnel and equipment to
the infected areas in West Africa.
The ministry also said it was preparing places at the Oslo
University Hospital for any Norwegian Ebola cases. It did not
comment on the Norwegian patient coming back from Sierra Leone.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Larry King)