CHICAGO, March 19 A U.S. healthcare worker who
was admitted to the biocontainment unit at Nebraska Medicine on
Sunday has been released after testing negative for Ebola, the
hospital said on Thursday.
The worker is one of 17 individuals brought back to the
United States from Sierra Leone after being monitored for
possible exposure to the virus. All had contact with an infected
co-worker in Sierra Leone who is being treated for Ebola at the
National Institutes of Health biocontainment facility in
Maryland.
The person in Nebraska is one of five who are being housed
near the facility in case they develop symptoms. On Sunday, one
individual became ill and was transferred to the biocontainment
unit, but those symptoms resolved on Monday.
The individual has returned to a housing facility near the
medical center where the four other individuals are being
monitored for the remainder of the 21-day Ebola incubation
period.
Officials did not release any details on the healthcare
worker.
