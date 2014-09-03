By Gene Emery
| NEW YORK, Sept 3
cigarettes, electronic cigarettes may function as a "gateway
drug" that can prime the brain to be more receptive to harder
drugs, U.S. researchers said on Wednesday.
The findings, published in the New England Journal of
Medicine, add to the debate about the risks and benefits of
electronic cigarettes, the increasingly popular devices that
deliver nicotine directly without burning tobacco.
"With e-cigarettes, we get rid of the danger to the lungs
and to the heart, but no one has mentioned the brain," coauthor
Dr. Eric Kandel of Columbia University, whose findings were
published in the New England Journal of Medicine, said in a
telephone interview.
In laboratory studies, the researchers showed that "once
mice and rats are on nicotine, they are more addicted to
cocaine" after being introduced to that drug, said Dr. Aruni
Bhatnagar of the University of Louisville, who was not involved
in the study but chaired a 10-member American Heart Association
panel on the impact of e-cigarettes.
That was true even when the mice received nicotine without
burning tobacco, Kandel, a 2000 Nobel laureate for his work on
memory, told Reuters Health in a telephone interview.
The findings by Kandel and his wife, Columbia University
researcher Denise Kandel, expand on her earlier work on nicotine
as a "gateway drug," a theory she first reported on in 1975.
"E-cigarettes have the same physiological effects on the
brain and may pose the same risk of addiction to other drugs as
regular cigarettes, especially in adolescence during a critical
period of brain development," they wrote.
Although it is not yet clear whether e-cigarettes will prove
to be a gateway to the use of conventional cigarettes and
illicit drugs, they said "that's certainly a possibility."
"Nicotine clearly acts as a gateway drug on the brain, and
this effect is likely to occur whether the exposure comes from
smoking cigarettes, passive tobacco smoke, or e-cigarettes,"
they wrote.
Electronic cigarettes are now a $3 billion business with 466
brands that include candy flavoring and are increasingly popular
among children, according to the World Health Organization.
Using 2004 epidemiologic data from a large, longitudinal
sample, Denise Kandel found that the rate of cocaine dependence
was highest among users who started using cocaine after having
smoked cigarettes.
Dr. Shanta Rishi Dube of the Georgia State University School
of Public Health, who was not involved in the research, said the
results "appear valid based on prior studies that have looked at
nicotine as a potential gateway (drug)."
Bhatnagar said the findings strengthen the case for
regulation of e-cigarettes by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
"If we don't have strict laws on youth access and marketing
for e-cigarettes, we may fuel an entire new generation of people
on nicotine, and that will be a gateway drug for the use of
other drugs," Bhatnagar said.
SOURCE: bit.ly/1tlTbJx; New England Journal of Medicine,
N Engl J Med 2014
(Reporting by Gene Emery; Editing by Julie Steenhuysen and Ken
Wills)