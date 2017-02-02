EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BERLIN Feb 2 German gunmaker Heckler & Koch said U.S. aerospace and defence company Orbital ATK Inc has filed a suit in the United States seeking damages in excess of $27 million.
"Heckler & Koch GmbH did not receive the complaint formally from the US District Court, District of Minnesota so far," the gunmaker said in a brief statement on Thursday.
"Heckler & Koch GmbH rejects all claims, based on the information we have so far."
A spokesman for Heckler & Koch declined to comment on the details of the claims. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.