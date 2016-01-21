FRANKFURT Jan 21 German gun maker Heckler &
Koch will try to sell more guns to civilians in the
United States, forced by Germany's restrictions on arms exports
to the Middle East to look for revenue growth elsewhere, its
majority owner told a newspaper.
The move comes at a time when U.S. President Barack Obama
faces a political storm for bypassing Congress with new measures
to tighten U.S. gun rules.
"If politics force us to generate practically no sales in
the Middle East, we have to look for alternatives," daily Die
Welt quoted Andreas Heeschen, who owns 51 percent of Heckler &
Koch, as saying.
"We will expand our NATO business and the U.S. civilian
business. We are the Porsche of weapons on that market," said
Heeschen, a 55-year-old German investor who bought the firm from
British Aerospace - now BAE Systems - in 2002.
In economic terms, he said he saw the sale of guns to
civilians in the United States as very lucrative.
Gun sales is a sensitive topic in the United States, where a
series of mass shootings has punctuated President Obama's time
in office and the National Rifle Association is a powerful lobby
group feared and respected in Washington for its ability to
mobilise gun owners.
Concern that Obama could succeed in tightening gun laws has
helped push up the shares of gun makers as investors hope for a
rush of sales ahead of new restrictions, with Smith & Wesson's
stock up around three quarters in the past year and
Sturm Ruger gaining 37 percent.
Heckler & Koch, which listed some of its shares on
Euronext via a private placement last year, is one of the
world's most high-profile gun makers. Its HK416 assault rifle is
said to have been used to kill Osama bin Laden and its G36 rifle
is standard issue for armies across the globe.
However, German restrictions on arms exports to the Middle
East caused Heckler & Koch's annual earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to drop to around 25
million euros ($27 million) from 60 million in 2014.
The group also came under pressure earlier this year, when a
report by German customs authorities found the company had sold
guns that went to some Mexican states in violation of an export
ban that sought to limit arms sales to allegedly corrupt police
forces.
Heeschen took a step back from active leadership of the
Oberndorf, Germany-based company this week, handing over to a
new leadership team headed by Norbert Scheuch, formerly the
chief of auto parts retailer A.T.U. Auto-Teile Unger.
($1 = 0.9173 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)