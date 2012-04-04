April 4 Heckmann Corporation on Wednesday sold $250 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Jefferies, Credit Suisse, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HECKMANN CORP AMT $250 MLN COUPON 9.875 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.442 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 10 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/10/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 864 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS (Editing by James Dalgleish)